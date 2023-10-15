ACPS rejoices new state budget

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia schools are rejoicing now that Virginia’s new budget will put millions towards support staff in schools.

Thanks to a new state budget deal, schools across Virginia can focus on hiring and paying their support staff.

Albemarle County Public Schools say they are excited to see how this money will help the school system flourish.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the General Assembly for having a followed through on something that since 2008 people have been asking for,” Helen Dunn with ACPS said.

Dunn says thanks to state lawmakers amending the budget, now Virginia schools will have an extra $1.52 million to put towards support staff.

Following the Great Recession, funding for schools was capped and things haven’t been the same until now.

“School counselors, assistant principals, some of those really important support staff type roles have not been adequately funded by the state since before 2008,” Dunn said.

With a lack of funds towards important roles to support the students, Dunn says the money came at the right time.

“It’s been tough,” Dunn said, “We have had a bit of a shortage in Albemarle County for some roles. Some of the more critical roles we have struggled a little bit to recruit for.”

Now some of the financial responsibility will be taken off of the locality.

It will help school systems make sure it has the financial support to stay staffed up.

“This will make it a lot better,” Dunn said, “to have some of that funding come from the state.”

ACPS says this money will help them continue to create an environment to see students thrive.

“That opens that money up to [be used] in more innovative ways to do more hiring for some pf the supports that we know our students really need,” Dunn said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.