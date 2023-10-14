Advertise With Us
Winners of Feel the Love Program celebrate HVAC installation

“Feel the Love” program
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two weeks ago, two Charlottesville families found out they were this year’s recipients for the Feel the Love Program with Beck Cohen and had HVAC units installed in their homes for free.

A team with Beck Cohen returned to the two houses to celebrate with the families and finish out their HVAC installations.

The Washington family and the Scott family were the two recipients of the Lennox Feel the Love Program.

“I’m really grateful that we won, and we feel very blessed. So excited to be able to heat our house in wintertime now,” Shayla Washington said.

“It started with a nomination process, and it goes to people are valuable members of the community and just need a little bit of extra help going into either heating or cooling season,” Brian Donovan with Beck Cohen said.

Emotions were high as crews came out in the rain to get the job done.

“We turned a nightmare into a dream, and we’ll have your back forever,” General Manager Robin said.

Before completing the project, Beck Cohen made sure to seal the ducts in the homes to make sure the families get the most of their new units.

“It keeps the air going where it’s supposed to go. It keeps your energy bills down,” Robin said.

Before packing up crews finished off the job with a little landscaping.

Both families are excited to try out their homes’ newest feature.

“Starting tonight, we can actually start using our air and heat,” Washington said, “We just feel really lucky.”

