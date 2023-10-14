UVA basketball players and fans connect before Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia basketball kicked-off this weekend and the players showed their appreciation to the fans by taking pictures and signing autographs.

Hundreds of UVA basketball fans lines up at John Paul Jones Arena to meet their favorite players ahead of the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage.

Each player was lined up with pens in hand for autographs and fans got to connect with the players one-on-one.

“I feel like it just shows the love back and forth to know that I’m here supporting them, and they have supporters in the stands too,” one fan said, October 14.

The players know how important moments like these are.

“It’s very exciting. Very humbling experience and we look forward to putting everything out on the floor for this community,” UVA player Jordan Minor said.

The fans agree.

“I think it just creates an atmosphere that just amps them up to that next level. Where you’re at the JPJ and you’re at a game you can feel the place shake and for them that just gives them so much more energy,” fan Eric English said.

“I think we’re going to have a good season this year. We’re going to make the tournament at the end and we’re going to do good this season,” fan Trevor Eddy said.

Once the players finished signing autograph and taking pictures, they suited up for the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage to give the fans a glimpse of what this season will look like.

The season opener for the men’s basketball team is Monday, November 6 against Tarleton State.

