SPCA Rummage Store holds annual fundraiser

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Critter Lift and Rummage Store Extravaganza was back for its fifth year.

The SPCA Rummage Store held the fundraising event and set out new items to make it a fun day for shoppers.

Adoptable dogs were on site and there were hourly door prizes for customers.

All the money collected goes to Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA to continue their programs to help save animals’ lives.

“Just by supporting us at the shelter, at the Rummage Store, or even volunteering your time with us is really helpful,” SPCA Marketing & Communications Manager Sierra Stevens said, “Every ounce of support is going to help us find homes for these animals in need.”

The SPCA says they are hoping to top last year’s donations of $8,000.

