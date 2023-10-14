Advertise With Us
Sentara Martha Jefferson administers 250 free flu shots

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts say now is the time to get your flu shot.

Sentara Martha Jefferson made that easy, October 14.

The hospital hosted a free drive-thru flu shot event on the fifth floor of their parking garage.

Anyone 18 and older could go get one of the 250 available flu shots.

Everything was done in the participants’ cars and no insurance was required.

“All of Sentara today, every hospital is doing one of these. So, it’s a statewide effort essentially to get the flu shot out there without any barriers from payment,” Frank Jargowsky with Martha Jefferson said, “We just want to be able to provide that to our community.”

Shots were given out for free until all 250 were gone.

