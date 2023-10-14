Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights Oct. 13
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hear are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
Monticello 37, Albemarle 36
Louisa County 63, Charlottesville 8
Fluvanna County 23, Orange County 16
Goochland 21, Western Albemarle 9
Broadway 42, William Monroe 21
Central-Woodstock 30, Madison County 7
Dan River 54, Nelson County 46
Covenant 62, Rappahannock 12
Blue Ridge 55, Atlantic Shores 19
Fork Union Military 42, Fredericksburg Christian 22
Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 13
Turner Ashby 47, East Rockingham 0
Fort Defiance 35, Wilson Memorial 14
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.