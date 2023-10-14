Friday Night Fury, high school football highlights Oct. 13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hear are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Monticello 37, Albemarle 36

Louisa County 63, Charlottesville 8

Fluvanna County 23, Orange County 16

Goochland 21, Western Albemarle 9

Broadway 42, William Monroe 21

Central-Woodstock 30, Madison County 7

Dan River 54, Nelson County 46

Covenant 62, Rappahannock 12

Blue Ridge 55, Atlantic Shores 19

Fork Union Military 42, Fredericksburg Christian 22

Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 13

Turner Ashby 47, East Rockingham 0

Fort Defiance 35, Wilson Memorial 14

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.