Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, October 14th at 2:59am, Charlottesville Police were called to the 200 block of East Market Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred.  

Officers located a male victim on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.  The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries at the hospital.

CPD Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.

 A suspect has not been identified at this time.  

Anyone who witnessed this incident is requested to contact CPD with any information.

CPD is also asking for businesses and residents to check their video cameras in the area with specific attention to the following areas:

100-500 block of E Market St

100-500 block of E Jefferson St

100-500 block of E High St

200 block of 3rd St NE

200 block of 4th St NW

CPD says they have no reason to believe there is a threat to the general public.  

If you have any information related to this incident, please call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts

Latest News

Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
JMRL holding solar eclipse viewing party Oct. 14
Albemarle High School (FILE)
UVA Latinx Student Club offers advice to teens at Albemarle High School
Max Ronkos
Prosthetist with UVA Health raising funds to help amputees
Sign for Charlottesville's Court Square
Charlottesville closer to installing memorial to enslaved people sold in Court Square