Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, October 14th at 2:59am, Charlottesville Police were called to the 200 block of East Market Street for a reported shooting that had just occurred.

Officers located a male victim on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries at the hospital.

CPD Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is requested to contact CPD with any information.

CPD is also asking for businesses and residents to check their video cameras in the area with specific attention to the following areas:

100-500 block of E Market St

100-500 block of E Jefferson St

100-500 block of E High St

200 block of 3rd St NE

200 block of 4th St NW

CPD says they have no reason to believe there is a threat to the general public.

If you have any information related to this incident, please call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

