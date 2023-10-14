Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Autumn cold front sweeps east

Solar eclipse, few showers Saturday, cooler Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will move over the region today into this evening. Bringing some rainfall. Not an all-day rain, however.

Rain amounts through tonight will range from a few hundredths to maybe up to a half inch. Most of the rain will occur southeast of Charlottesville.

By the way, there’s an annular solar eclipse today. For more details and to watch it, NASA will stream the event LIVE here: 2023 Annular Eclipse: Where & When - NASA Science.

Also, for more information on the eclipse for our region, go to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

North winds will keep temperatures cooler than average Sunday and into most of next week.

Clouds, some sun with a spotty shower risk Sunday and Monday afternoons.

The mildest day will be next Thursday.

Dry conditions will continue until next Saturday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Highs in the 60s. South breeze.

Saturday night: An evening shower, rumble of thunder possible as the cold front move east. North breezes with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Brisk north winds. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs in the cooler mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Next best chance of rain at this time will be next Saturday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts

Latest News

Much Cooler Weekend. Rain Arrives Saturday
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Much Cooler Weekend. Rain Arrives Saturday
Perfect Friday with Changes on the Way
Sunny Friday
Perfect Friday