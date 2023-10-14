Autumn cold front sweeps east

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front will move over the region today into this evening. Bringing some rainfall. Not an all-day rain, however.

Rain amounts through tonight will range from a few hundredths to maybe up to a half inch. Most of the rain will occur southeast of Charlottesville.

By the way, there’s an annular solar eclipse today. For more details and to watch it, NASA will stream the event LIVE here: 2023 Annular Eclipse: Where & When - NASA Science.

Also, for more information on the eclipse for our region, go to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

North winds will keep temperatures cooler than average Sunday and into most of next week.

Clouds, some sun with a spotty shower risk Sunday and Monday afternoons.

The mildest day will be next Thursday.

Dry conditions will continue until next Saturday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain. Highs in the 60s. South breeze.

Saturday night: An evening shower, rumble of thunder possible as the cold front move east. North breezes with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Brisk north winds. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs in the cooler mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Next best chance of rain at this time will be next Saturday.

