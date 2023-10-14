Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle County Police respond to Latino Market robbery

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 8:40am, October 14 the Albemarle County Police Department responded to Latino Market located at 380 Greenbrier Drive for a reported armed robbery at the store.

Two unknown Hispanic males entered the store producing a firearm and demanding cash.

One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and a camouflage hat while the second male suspect was wearing a white sweatshirt with black stripes and a dark colored hat.

The suspects were given an unknown amount of cash prior to exiting the store in an unknown direction of travel.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 for those who wish to remain anonymous.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall
(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville Police investigating shooting on E Market Street
Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
JMRL holding solar eclipse viewing party Oct. 14
Albemarle High School (FILE)
UVA Latinx Student Club offers advice to teens at Albemarle High School
Max Ronkos
Prosthetist with UVA Health raising funds to help amputees