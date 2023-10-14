Albemarle County Police respond to Latino Market robbery

ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 8:40am, October 14 the Albemarle County Police Department responded to Latino Market located at 380 Greenbrier Drive for a reported armed robbery at the store.

Two unknown Hispanic males entered the store producing a firearm and demanding cash.

One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and a camouflage hat while the second male suspect was wearing a white sweatshirt with black stripes and a dark colored hat.

The suspects were given an unknown amount of cash prior to exiting the store in an unknown direction of travel.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 for those who wish to remain anonymous.

