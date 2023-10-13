VSP: NY man charged in connection with chase in Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police say a New York man is facing multiple charges in connection with a chase on Interstate 81 early Wednesday, October 11.

VSP says a 2004 Toyota Camry was heading south on I-81 when it pulled onto the shoulder and stopped in front of a disabled tractor-trailer. The driver of the Toyota, 30-year-old Jacob D. Falso of Freeville, N.Y., allegedly ran up to the cab of the tractor-trailer with a knife and broke out the driver’s side window. Falso reportedly robbed the tractor-trailer driver and attempted to carjack the vehicle.

VSP says a trooper pulled up to the scene and encountered Falso still armed with the knife. Falso alledgedly ran back to the Toyota and sped off. The trooper checked on the driver of the tractor-trailer, and then issued a “Be On the Lookout” alert to area law enforcement for the Toyota.

A little later, another VSP trooper saw the Toyota near the 244 mile marker in Rockingham County. The trooper waited for additional law enforcement and initiated a traffic stop at the 227 mile marker in Augusta County, but Falso allegedly refused to comply and sped away.

During the course of the chase, the Toyota struck a FedEx truck and hit two VSP patrol vehicles. Falso lost control at the 204 mile marker in Rockbridge County and crashed. He was taken into custody and transported to Augusta Health for a medical evaluation.

Falso is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail. In Shenandoah County, state police charged him with robbery, carjacking, destruction of property, and illegally stopping on the highway.

In Augusta County, state police charged Falso with one felony count of eluding police, one count of throwing a missile at an unoccupied vehicle, one count of destruction of property and one count of illegal possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic. The “missile” was an unknown object thrown by Falso at one of the state trooper’s vehicles during the course of the pursuit.

There were no injuries in the two crashes that occurred during the chase.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office assisted state police during the pursuit.

