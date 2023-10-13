UVA Latinx Student Club offers advice to teens at Albemarle High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the UVA Latinx Student Club stopped by Albemarle High School Friday, October 13, to offer advice on navigating college as a Latin American.

A panel of four UVA students spoke on a variety of tops, including being away from home, dining hall food, and the financial opportunities for affording college.

Organizers says it is important for Latin American students to have role models, as many of them are first generation.

The event concluded with a meet & greet luncheon.

