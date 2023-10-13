Advertise With Us
Staunton City Council approves brewery at former Coke plant

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After months of deliberations amongst residents and city officials, Thursday night Staunton City Council approved the request to put a brewery in the former Coke Plant.

Pro Re Nata wants to expand its Crozet brewery into Staunton.

RIght now, the site includes a restaurant but the rezoning doesn’t require one to be built with the brewery. The applicant said adding a restaurant is something he might pursue at a later date, but not right now.

”We’ve grown, we’ve expanded, we’ve been a good neighbor ... if there was a complaint I addressed it I dealt with it, spoke to the neighbors, and it never happened again,” John Schoeb, co-owner of Pro Re Nata said.

Although this project was highly debated early on, when it went in front of the Staunton Planning Commission, Staunton City Council said the city received 40 emails for the brewery and only one against it.

