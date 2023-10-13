Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Southwest Mountain Vineyards offering its wines in Keswick

(FILE)
(FILE)(WAFB)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new winery to check out in Albemarle County.

Southwest Mountain Vineyards recently opened its doors in Keswick.

“It’s been a labor of love to get to where we are today, to be honest with you,” General Manager Jodi Mills said.

Mills says SMV offers state-of-the-art facilities, like in its production: “They have wonderful equipment, good tanks, great barrels, so many features that you need in a winery to be successful,” the general manager said.

As well as in the tasting room: “There’s a little bit of something for everyone. We also on our outside patio areas and downstairs have a first-come-first serve seating, or upstairs as by reservation,” Mills said.

Winemaker Boela Gerber says he has been this in South Africa for 25 years, though it was a desire for a change of scenery that brought him to SMV.

“It’s a lot of things happening in Virginia at the moment,” Gerber said. “Great to be part of become part of this community and this growing wine industry.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

(FILE)
Report looks at childhood poverty in Charlottesville and Albemarle
Businesses partner to host exercise fundraiser for breast cancer awareness
Thursday night Staunton City Council approved the request to put a brewery in the former Coke...
Staunton City Council approves brewery at former Coke plant
SJP at UVA Rally
Pro-Palestinian UVA student group holds rally