Southwest Mountain Vineyards offering its wines in Keswick

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new winery to check out in Albemarle County.

Southwest Mountain Vineyards recently opened its doors in Keswick.

“It’s been a labor of love to get to where we are today, to be honest with you,” General Manager Jodi Mills said.

Mills says SMV offers state-of-the-art facilities, like in its production: “They have wonderful equipment, good tanks, great barrels, so many features that you need in a winery to be successful,” the general manager said.

As well as in the tasting room: “There’s a little bit of something for everyone. We also on our outside patio areas and downstairs have a first-come-first serve seating, or upstairs as by reservation,” Mills said.

Winemaker Boela Gerber says he has been this in South Africa for 25 years, though it was a desire for a change of scenery that brought him to SMV.

“It’s a lot of things happening in Virginia at the moment,” Gerber said. “Great to be part of become part of this community and this growing wine industry.”

