Report looks at childhood poverty in Charlottesville and Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s childhood poverty rate is higher than the state’s average, according to a Stepping Stones report from the UVA Equity Center.

That same report says Albemarle County’s rate is lower than the state average.

Despite the numbers, both city and county are trying to help the children who have to experience it.

“What we see with youth who are experiencing poverty is incredible amounts of resilience,” Charlottesville Human Services Director Misty Graves said.

“Our children are experiencing a number of risk factors, and those stem anywhere from food insecurity to housing instability to exposure to domestic violence in the home, or substance-abusing caregivers,” Albemarle Co. Family Support Program Coordinator Kim Harris said.

Bright Stars Program Coordinator Carol Fox says her job is to help as soon as she can.

“Our goal is to intervene early and to equip families with the resources and the skills that they need to then work towards self sufficiency,” Fox said. “We have the capacity to serve 196 kids each year, and we currently have about 190 enrolled.”

Graves says the report helps Charlottesville know where to strengthen resources to help nonprofits and the community.

“We can all look at this together and sort of pool our resources and our passions and our ability to collaborate to sort of move the needle for next year when we update the report,” Graves said.

Harris says her team is in the county’s schools, building partnerships and relationships with the families needing help.

“We want to understand how to best mitigate those circumstances so that children can be fully present in school,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.