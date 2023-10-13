Prosthetist with UVA Health raising funds to help amputees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A prosthetist with UVA Health is raising money to amputees.

Max Ronkos recently visited Ecuador, where he took part in a nearly-15 hour hike. He says it was all worth it, because the hike helped raise thousands of dollars.

“It was really cool to be part of part of that emotional experience for everybody,” Ronkos said Friday, October 13.

Ronkos is with the UVA Department of Orthopedic Surgery, and knows the challenges amputees face.

“About 90% of people in need of prostheses, in need of mobility help throughout the world, don’t have access to the correct care,” he said.

Ronkos teamed up with the Range of Motion Project to raise money for its mission: Ensuring high-quality prosthetic care for amputees who would otherwise go without.

“Working down in some of these clinics, people come in on wheelchairs, on homemade crutches, or they might be sharing one prosthesis among five people in their town that doesn’t fit correctly to them,” Ronkos said.

He was part of a team of 20 who climbed a nearly 20,000-foot tall glacier-covered volcano.

“It was mostly amputee athletes, mostly adaptive athletes. I was one-of-three prosthetists who were on the team,” Ronkos said. “I’ve raised just shy of $9,500. As a team, we’ve raised a little bit over $90,000, and we’re still fundraising.”

