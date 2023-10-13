Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Prosthetist with UVA Health raising funds to help amputees

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A prosthetist with UVA Health is raising money to amputees.

Max Ronkos recently visited Ecuador, where he took part in a nearly-15 hour hike. He says it was all worth it, because the hike helped raise thousands of dollars.

“It was really cool to be part of part of that emotional experience for everybody,” Ronkos said Friday, October 13.

Ronkos is with the UVA Department of Orthopedic Surgery, and knows the challenges amputees face.

“About 90% of people in need of prostheses, in need of mobility help throughout the world, don’t have access to the correct care,” he said.

Ronkos teamed up with the Range of Motion Project to raise money for its mission: Ensuring high-quality prosthetic care for amputees who would otherwise go without.

“Working down in some of these clinics, people come in on wheelchairs, on homemade crutches, or they might be sharing one prosthesis among five people in their town that doesn’t fit correctly to them,” Ronkos said.

He was part of a team of 20 who climbed a nearly 20,000-foot tall glacier-covered volcano.

“It was mostly amputee athletes, mostly adaptive athletes. I was one-of-three prosthetists who were on the team,” Ronkos said. “I’ve raised just shy of $9,500. As a team, we’ve raised a little bit over $90,000, and we’re still fundraising.”

Click here to donate.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville closer to installing memorial to enslaved people sold in Court Square
(STOCK)
Initiative aims to achieve climate adaptation
Tents in Market Street Park
Charlottesville ending overnight tent camping in Market Street Park (12p)
Tents in Market Street Park
Charlottesville ending overnight tent camping in Market Street Park