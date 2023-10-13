Advertise With Us
Pro-Palestinian UVA student group holds rally

By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Pro-Palestinian UVA student group held a rally on grounds Thursday connected to Gaza and the Palestinian resistance.

This follows a controversial stance the group took this week about using violence to get what it wants.

“Students For Justice in Palestine at UVA” spoke on the centuries-long battle between the Jewish people and Palestinians, each of whom feel they deserve a place to call their own.

“We have to stand up and decry this genocidal project that is being funded with our tax dollars and cheered on by the western world,” one student organizer said to the audience.

Students read poems written by people who live in Gaza. They also repeated chants such as “Long live Palestine,” and “I’m letting my people know, I love you like you are me.”

This rally comes days after the group received backlash from big name Virginia political leaders like Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In the statement SJP at UVA released, it says it “Unequivocally supports Palestinian liberation.. And the right of colonized people everywhere to resist the occupation of their land by whatever means deemed necessary.” It is that final phrase that stirred up some strong emotions.

The group did not address those concerns at the rally. Instead, organizers of Thursday night’s event would not comment on the controversial statement or the public’s reaction to it.

