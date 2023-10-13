Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Police Civilian Oversight Board considers license plate readers

A Flock Safety spokesperson says their license plate reader cameras help law enforcement solve...
A Flock Safety spokesperson says their license plate reader cameras help law enforcement solve crimes all across the country.(WAVE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board heard the Charlottesville Police Department’s newest pitch.

CPD is looking to add automated license plate readers -- also known as Flock Safety.

Chief Michael Kochis told the board these cameras would allow the department to more easily find vehicles of interest. It also takes data from every car that passes by.

Many of the questions asked by the board surrounded public privacy concerns. Kochis assured members that the cameras dos not take pictures of anyone’s face, just a car’s license plate.

“If someone drives through a camera, the only thing is taking a photo of is the license plate. It isn’t run through DMV. It isn’t run through any systems,” Chief Kochis said.

Police departments in Norfolk, Arlington, and Fairfax are among some areas that already use these cameras in Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health makes list of the 65 best hospitals for orthopedics
Ashley Henderson
Crozet Elementary School teacher’s method helping students with special needs
Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger working on ways to fix prescription shortages
House for sale (FILE)
Priced Out: ‘They’re not making enough to afford rent’: Community leaders evaluate housing needs
(FILE)
U.S. Dept. of Labor enters agreement with Daikin Industries to resolve race-based hiring discrimination allegations at Virginia location