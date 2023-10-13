Police Civilian Oversight Board considers license plate readers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board heard the Charlottesville Police Department’s newest pitch.

CPD is looking to add automated license plate readers -- also known as Flock Safety.

Chief Michael Kochis told the board these cameras would allow the department to more easily find vehicles of interest. It also takes data from every car that passes by.

Many of the questions asked by the board surrounded public privacy concerns. Kochis assured members that the cameras dos not take pictures of anyone’s face, just a car’s license plate.

“If someone drives through a camera, the only thing is taking a photo of is the license plate. It isn’t run through DMV. It isn’t run through any systems,” Chief Kochis said.

Police departments in Norfolk, Arlington, and Fairfax are among some areas that already use these cameras in Virginia.

