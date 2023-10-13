Advertise With Us
Perfect Friday with Changes on the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see a perfect end to the week with a sunny and seasonable Friday. As we get into Saturday, a storm system will bring showers, a storm chance, cooler temperatures, and breezier winds. Moderate to severe drought continues to be a concern as rainfall amounts will be minimal, expect between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. As we head into Sunday and Monday, we’ll see low daytime highs in the 50′s for the day. Past that, expect slowly improving conditions. By mid week, we can expect slightly warmer temperatures with sunnier skies. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and nice. Highs in the low to mid 70′s. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Showers and storm chance. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

Sunday & Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Warmer and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60′s.

