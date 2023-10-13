Advertise With Us
Much Cooler Weekend. Rain Arrives Saturday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much cooler this weekend with showers developing Saturday. An approaching cold front from the west and a storm along the coast will bring us some rain and the cool down. At this time, rain amounts between a quarter to generally, under half inch expected. This storm system looks to linger off the coast, Sunday. This will still keep us mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs Sunday stuck in the 50s to near 60.

The weather pattern from this weekend into next week, will keep temperatures below average for mid-October.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, seasonable. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, showers, rumble of thunder. Much cooler with Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Early shower. Mostly cloudy, some afternoon breaks. cool and breezy. Highs 5560. Lows low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

