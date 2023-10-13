JMRL holding solar eclipse viewing party Oct. 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has been holding events all week to prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse.

The festivities will wrap up Saturday, October 14, with a viewing party at 12:45 p.m. There’ll be a safety demonstration, and the library will provice glasses for watching the eclipse.

“It’s a special event that doesn’t come around that often, so the library is very excited to partner with our friends at the Discovery Museum to share a love of knowledge and learning for families in this very special event,” David Plunkett said.

If the weather is bad, then JMRL will show a livestream from NASA.

