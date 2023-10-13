Advertise With Us
Initiative aims to achieve climate adaptation

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new initiative is bringing people one step closer to climate adaptation.

The Emerging Leaders in Architecture recently presented climate resilience hubs, which are places people can go to in times of need or during a disaster. It can also be used as a community garden to get food for local pantries, or act as a cooling shelter during a power outage.

“It could be a place to go to first ask for help, and then give you kind of some solutions and ideas that next step,” Anna Kniceley with ELA said Friday, October 13.

Albemarle County recommends creating hubs at the Yancey School Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club Albemarle campus.

