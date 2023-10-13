Advertise With Us
Charlottesville ending overnight tent camping in Market Street Park

Charlottesville City Manager Samuel Sanders, Jr. says operating hours at Market Street Park are coming back.
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Manager Samuel Sanders, Jr. says operating hours at Market Street Park are coming back.

The city announced Friday, October 13, that operating hours in the park will go into effect 11 p.m. Saturday, October 21. The move comes in response to the increase in unhoused people camping out in the park.

“I have asked our staff to engage with various service providers to strategize ways we can support this process so that anyone in the park will receive the assistance that they need to ensure a smooth transition. This work has already begun and will continue through whatever period necessary,” Sanders said in Friday’s announcement.

Friday’s announcement comes in the wake of PACEM saying it will be opening its beds the unhoused earlier than normal.

The Salvation Army also has beds available.

Sanders intends to speak again on this matter during the City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 16.

This is a developing story.

