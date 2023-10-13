Charlottesville closer to installing memorial to enslaved people sold in Court Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to adding a historical marker to commemorate enslaved people sold in Court Square.

“The city needs to do something, and to acknowledge this,” Historical Resources Committee Member Jeff Werner said Friday, October 13.

The planned marker is expected to placed in the area of East Jefferson Street. The plaque would read, in part, “Enslaved men, women, and children were sold between 1762 and 1865 at various Court Square locations, outside taverns, at the Number Nothing Building, on a tree stump.”

The committee briefly addressed frustrations people have voiced with the length of time it takes to get plaques like these installed.

“It is frustrating to all of us,” Werner said. “But there are still a list of accomplishments.”

Charlottesville is facing an October 20 deadline to finalize plans and get them to the state.

