Businesses partner to host exercise fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Bridgewater Family Fitness is partnering with Shenandoah Automotive Service Center to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The two businesses are hosting the first annual Run, Row, Rep event, which will take place at Harrisonburg and Bridgewater Family Fitness on Saturday, October 14th. The organizers say anybody is welcomed to participate, regardless of fitness level.

”A lot of people might feel like: ‘I’m not physically prepared for such an event and things like that’’” said Kelley Gholoson, manager of Harrisonburg and Bridgewater Family Fitness. “We’re fighting to get through this workout together as a team. Just be mindful that we’re fighting for those that are going to fight, that are currently fighting; this is one small battle in the war that we’re going to do for them.”

Teams of two to four participants will work together to complete a series of physical challenges, including two to five miles of running, 5-10,000 meters of rowing and 500-1,000 reps of counted exercise. Entry fees and donations will support local breast cancer awareness efforts, which hits close to home for organizers.

“All the money stays local, and it goes to the foundation,” said Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, “it goes to the Hahn Cancer that’s the cancer center that saved my best friend’s life in 2016 when she got diagnosed with breast cancer, so that’s what makes this fundraiser so special to me.”

The Run, Row, Rep event will start at 9am and end at 11am. The registration fee is $34, and teams can register at the front desk.

