Warmer before weekend changes

Autumn cold front Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More sunshine and milder today and Friday. Changes arrive Saturday.

An autumn cold front is due into town for the start the weekend. Rain showers developing with even a thunderstorm possible.

Cooling and breezy Sunday.

Below average high temperatures into next week.

Thursday: A quick rise in temperature to the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny. Light south breeze.

Thursday night: Mainly clear with lows of 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers, thunder possible. High of 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a lingering shower. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday and next Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

