Warmer before weekend changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More sunshine and milder today and Friday. Changes arrive Saturday.

An autumn cold front is due into town for the start the weekend. Rain showers developing with even a thunderstorm possible.

Cooling and breezy Sunday.

Below average high temperatures into next week.

Thursday: A quick rise in temperature to the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny. Light south breeze.

Thursday night: Mainly clear with lows of 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers, thunder possible. High of 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a lingering shower. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday and next Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

