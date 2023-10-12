Virginia’s Mercy Chefs on the ground in Israel

JERUSALEM (WWBT) - Help from around the world is coming to Israel to help victims as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Virginia’s Mercy Chefs are now on the ground working to get groceries and other supplies to those impacted.

Volunteers made it to Israel on Wednesday.

They met face-to-face with people whose lives had been upended by the war while also trying to process the destruction.

“The devastation you’re seeing is in people’s eyes. It’s in their stories that they’re sharing with you,” Carl Ladd, Vice President of Mercy Chefs Global, said.

Buildings are reduced to rubble, and families are torn apart in Israel. Mercy Chefs volunteers are on the ground, making sure those who have lost everything at least won’t have to go hungry.

“Literally every single person you meet or talk to is somehow directly affected by this,” Ladd said.

Ladd is with a team of volunteers in Jerusalem to help feed those in the most devastated areas as many flee or shelter in place from the war.

“There’s a lot feeling like it’s coming, there’s a lot of fear of the unknown or fear what is going to happen, what isn’t going to happen or who is going to do what next,” Ladd said.

The Virginia-based nonprofit is giving out grocery boxes to communities on the border of Gaza and working alongside local organizations to prepare more than 1,000 hot meals daily.

“It’s Shabbat dinner tomorrow night, so really honored to be able to serve a quality Shabbat meal to families that have been displaced from this thing, families that are no longer in their homes,” Ladd said.

Ladd said their organization has responded to several disasters. Most recently, the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have fed nearly 200,000 people.

He said their work in Israel is far from over and will continue to stay for as long as they’re needed.

“Our heart is to serve anyone and everyone that is lacking food, and that needs either the practical side of a hot meal because they don’t have food or even the people that just need the comfort side of a quality meal,” Ladd said.

If you are interested in helping bring relief to war victims, you can donate to Mercy Chefs here.

