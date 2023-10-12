Advertise With Us
UVA Health makes list of the 65 best hospitals for orthopedics

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is being recognized for its orthopedic care to patients in 2023.

WebMD and Medscape partnered up to name the best 65 hospitals in the nation, based on survey data from thousands of patients and providers. UVA is one-of-two in the commonwealth that made the list.

UVA Professor and Chair of Orthopedic Surgery Doctor Bobby Chhabra says this reflects the had work of his team and how everyone in the department comes together to provide optimal care.

“We have everything you need for the full spectrum of orthopedic care here in the building,” Dr. Chhabra said Thursday, October 12. “Ultimately, providing timely access for our patients is the most important thing, and our most important goal.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

