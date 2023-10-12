Advertise With Us
U.S. Dept. of Labor enters agreement with Daikin Industries to resolve race-based hiring discrimination allegations at Virginia location

May, 7, 2020, file photo.
(FILE)(J. Scott Applewhite | J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is entering into an agreement with Daikin Industries to resolve alleged race-based hiring discrimination affecting Black applicants at its Verona facility.

The department made its announcement Thursday, October 12.

Daikin Industries will pay $100,000 in back wages and interest to 98 Black applicants. It will also extend three job offers to identified class members.

Th department says a routine compliance review by OFCCP found Daikin Industries LTD discriminated against 98 Black applicants for assembler positions at its Daikin Applied Staunton facility from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020. OFCCP determined that Daikin Industries actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

Daikin Industries LTD is a multinational company based in Japan. The company has contracts with the General Services Administration to provide federal agencies with air conditioning, heating and ventilation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

