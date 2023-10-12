Advertise With Us
Sentara Martha Jefferson offering free flu shot drive-thru Oct. 14

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Health experts say now is the perfect time to stay up to date on your flu shot.

Sentara Martha Jefferson is trying to make that easy this weekend: The hospital is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot event Saturday, October 14, rain or shine.

Anyone 18 and older can go to the 5th level of SMJH’s parking garage starting at 8 a.m.

Sentara does this each year for those who may have barriers preventing them from getting their shots.

No insureance is required.

Saturday’s event will go until SMJH runs out of flu shots to give.

