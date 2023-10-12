Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Rep. Spanberger working on ways to fix prescription shortages

Spanberger (FILE)
Spanberger (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) says something still needs to be done to fix medicine shortage, particularly as it affects those with ADHD and their Adderall prescriptions.

Rep. Spanberger says she is working on two efforts: First, getting the DEA and FDA to make sure the supply chain disruptions are solved; Secondly, she is supporting the Prepare Act, which would help people access prescription drugs.

“It has been more than a year since families and folks across Virginia and the rest of the country have been impacted by these shortages and the month-to-month not knowing whether or not they’re going to be able to fulfill their prescription,” Spanberger said Thursday, October 12.

She says her efforts are also aimed at making America less reliant on major pharmaceutical drug manufacturers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Crozet Elementary School (FILE)
Crozet Elementary School teacher’s method helping students with special needs
(FILE)
U.S. Dept. of Labor enters agreement with Daikin Industries to resolve race-based hiring discrimination allegations at Virginia location
Alison Parker and Adam Ward
Warner urges action against Google, Meta over failure to remove content depicting the murders of Alison Parker & Adam Ward
(FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson offering free flu shot drive-thru Oct. 14