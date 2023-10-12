Rep. Spanberger working on ways to fix prescription shortages

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) says something still needs to be done to fix medicine shortage, particularly as it affects those with ADHD and their Adderall prescriptions.

Rep. Spanberger says she is working on two efforts: First, getting the DEA and FDA to make sure the supply chain disruptions are solved; Secondly, she is supporting the Prepare Act, which would help people access prescription drugs.

“It has been more than a year since families and folks across Virginia and the rest of the country have been impacted by these shortages and the month-to-month not knowing whether or not they’re going to be able to fulfill their prescription,” Spanberger said Thursday, October 12.

She says her efforts are also aimed at making America less reliant on major pharmaceutical drug manufacturers.

