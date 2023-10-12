ReadyKids offering new, free workshops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids is offering new workshops as a part of its Growing Minds program.

These free workshops aim to give families the organizational tools and support they need.

“We love to educate families,” Early Learning Specialist Amy David said. “This is how your child develops, this is what they’re learning, this is what happens in their brain when they are doing certain activities.”

Davis says the workshops are also geared towards helping teachers and childcare workers understand what a developmentally-appropriate curriculum is so children can grow, be creative, and learn to be critical thinkers.

Workshops will be held on the second Saturday of each month.

