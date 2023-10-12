Advertise With Us
Perfect Weather to Round Out the Week

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The week ends on a perfect note. Sunny dry skies, and warmer temperatures. A Saturday cold front will bring a few changes. Rain throughout the day, a chance for a storm, and cooler weather that lasts into next week. We’ll see temperatures through that time are expected to be below average. Our chilliest day being Sunday, where we’ll struggle to get out of the 50′s for the day. Other than Saturday showers, expect another dry week ahead. Not great for our non-changing drought monitor, but you’ll have no shortage of good weather days ahead. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid and upper 70′s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Cool and cloudy with showers and storm chance. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Sunday: Cooler and cloudy. Highs in the 50′s. Lows around 50.

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

