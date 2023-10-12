Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

On-demand transit system coming to Albemarle County

MicroCAT (FILE)
MicroCAT (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Public transportation in Albemarle County is getting a new feature: The MicroCAT Transit System is set to start at the end of October.

“What makes this sort of interesting and fun and exciting is that it’s on-demand transit service,” Spokesperson Abbey Stumpf said.

The service is a like the Uber app. Stumpf says the program will initially only be available to pick you up in the Pantops area and Route 29 North. However, it hopes to expand.

“You don’t have to be limited to just that that zone interior,” Stumpf said. “Once you’re in it, it’s anywhere. So you can go from curb to curb, you can go right from your home and a safe pickup location.”

If you request a ride, you won’t get picked up by a normal CAT bus: “These are minivans,” Stumpf said.

The program launches October 30.

It will run 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Tents at Market Street Park (FILE)
Complaints and concerns raised as tents remain in Market Street Park
ReadyKids
ReadyKids offering new, free workshops
Cats that were rescued from a large-scale breeder case on Monday in Chesterfield Co., Va., by...
110 cats taken from Chesterfield breeder after animals found in ‘serious danger’
This month, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA has been hosting an “Empty the Shelter” event to...
Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA holds “Empty the Shelter” event