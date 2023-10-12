On-demand transit system coming to Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Public transportation in Albemarle County is getting a new feature: The MicroCAT Transit System is set to start at the end of October.

“What makes this sort of interesting and fun and exciting is that it’s on-demand transit service,” Spokesperson Abbey Stumpf said.

The service is a like the Uber app. Stumpf says the program will initially only be available to pick you up in the Pantops area and Route 29 North. However, it hopes to expand.

“You don’t have to be limited to just that that zone interior,” Stumpf said. “Once you’re in it, it’s anywhere. So you can go from curb to curb, you can go right from your home and a safe pickup location.”

If you request a ride, you won’t get picked up by a normal CAT bus: “These are minivans,” Stumpf said.

The program launches October 30.

It will run 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

