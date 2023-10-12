New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. It says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022.

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs. The couple have pleaded not guilty.

Sen. Bob Menendez remained defiant Monday after being indicted on bribery charges last week. (U.S. Attorney's Office, CNN, Spectrum News NY1, Pool, WABC)

