More Warmth Friday, Before Much Cooler Weekend and Rain Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more warm October day, Friday, before turning much cooler this weekend and rain arrives Saturday. Enjoy a nice, Friday with more sunshine and high temperatures back in the low 70s. A storm system this weekend, brings showers Saturday and cooler temperatures. At this time, rain amounts between a quarter to half inch expected. This storm system looks to linger near and off the coast, Sunday. This will keep us cloudy, breezy and cooler, with highs stuck in the 50s.

The weather pattern from this weekend into next week, will keep temperatures below average for mid-October.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: More sunshine, pleasantly warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, showers, rumble of thunder. Much cooler with Highs in the low 60s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, cool, breezy. Early shower. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible showers. Highs around 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.

