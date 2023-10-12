Keller Hines hoping to boot OCHS Hornets into the playoffs

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Friday nights in the fall is the boys’ time to shine on the football field. A young woman in Orange County, though, is changing that.

Keller Hines has perfectly executed five on-side kicks this season.

“When I was younger, I watched it [football] on TV, and I would go outside and play with my brother and his friends. I’ve always liked it,” Keller said.

Back in August, the Orange County High School Football Team didn’t have a kicker. Hines told her parents she wanted to give it a try.

“I said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Judean Hines said. “She’d talk it over and convince us.”

“She kept talking about it and talking about it, and said she wanted to do it,” Greg Hines said. “We said if she had the passion for it, we’d let her try.”

Head Coach Colston Bayless was a former kicker in college, and has been working with Keller.

“Regardless of who the kicker was, we were going to be aggressive on kickoffs, we were going to do a lot of on-side kicks, sky kicks, things like that. There’s a lot of technique involved, and to get a good one that stays inbounds is hard to do,” Coach Bayless said.

Keller is also a goalie for the high school’s Girls’ Soccer Team, but says she has really enjoyed this time playing football in her senior season.

“I love it all. The boys accepted me as one of them,” Keller said. “That environment of being on the sideline just doesn’t compare to being in the stands.”

“When she gets her opportunity, she makes the most of it, and the players on the team really enjoy that,” the coach said.

Keller has shown in practice that she has the strength to boot a 40-yard field goal. She is also 2-for-3 on extra points.

“It’s amazing what she’s doing. She’s doing something a girl has never done in high school, at least around here,” her parents said.

Keller is hoping to boot the Hornets into the playoffs.

