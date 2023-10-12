Advertise With Us
Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA holds “Empty the Shelter” event

By Shelby Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This month, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA has been hosting an “Empty the Shelter” event to help animals find their forever homes.

Huck Nowez, the shelter’s executive director, says they are overrun with animals. According to Nowez, there are over 100 dogs and 330 cats in their care.

With an abundance of cats, Nowez hopes to focus on feline adoptions. Luckily, he’s received assistance from an unnamed donor.

“We’ve had so many cats coming in that are taking quite a bit of time to get adopted out,” he said, “We were fortunate enough to have an anonymous donor step forward and say: ‘I’ll pay the adoption fees for the cats, don’t worry about charging fees for them. you just focus on finding homes for them.’”

The “Empty the Shelter” event continues throughout the week, with a feline adoption event at the Harrisonburg Pet Smart on Saturday, October 14th. In addition to waived adoption fees for adult cats, adoption fees for kittens have been reduced to $25, and $50 for adult dogs.

