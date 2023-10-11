Warmer Thursday with Weekend Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We can expect a beautiful end to the week. Thursday brings bring sunny skies and warmer weather in the upper 70′s, and those pleasant conditions continue into Friday. Changes on Saturday with the arrival of a cold front. Showers and a storm chance are expected on Saturday with significantly cooler temperatures that remain through the middle of next week. At our chilliest, we’ll see daytime highs barely reaching the 60′s on Sunday, and then a very slow warm up into the week. Overall, another dry week is ahead of us. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold as last night. Lows in the 50′s and 60′s.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid and upper 70′s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Milder and sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Cooler with showers and a chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the low 50′s.

Sunday: Chilly and mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid and upper 50′s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60′s.

