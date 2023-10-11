Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Stafford County.

VSP announced Wednesday, October 11, that it responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 95 at the 146 mile-marker around 4:50 a.m. Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused the tractor-trailer to run off the right side of the roadway and collide with a guardrail.

The driver was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred bags of concrete, which spilled into the roadway and blocked several travel lanes. All northbound travel lanes were blocked for approximately one hour for the investigation and cleanup.

