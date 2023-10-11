Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police says charges are pending in connection with a fatal crash in Augusta County early Tuesday, October 10.

VSP announced Wednesday, Oct. 11, that it is investigating a crash that happened around 8:30 a.m. yesterday at the intersection of Tinkling Springs Road and Ramsey Road. Authorities say a 2019 Nissan Altima didn’t stop for the red light at the intersection and collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road into a ditch and then up an embankment.

The driver of the Nissan, 37-year-old Christopher S. Allen of Nellysford, was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, 68-year-old Brenda K. Diaz-Villalobos of Staunton, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

