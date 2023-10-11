Advertise With Us
UVA’s Stephen Annor on a goal-scoring tear, aims to make history

Stephen Annor
Stephen Annor(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Soccer Team has gotten a big lift this season from one of its freshmen.

Stephen Annor has scored more than 40% of the team’s goals: Seven in his first 12 college games.

“When I cross the white line, I don’t have any stress,” Annor said. “I love playing, I have fun playing.”

Then there are his goal celebrations. Annor says he learned the backflip while growing up in Ghana.

“I scored my first goal in Ghana,” he said. “I used to do the backflip when I scored a good goal. Now, I have to do it after every goal I score.”

Annor came to the U.S. when he was 16, playing high school soccer in Florida, and was recruited by dozens of universities. He says UVA felt like home, despite never visiting.

“When George [Coach Gelnovatch] came to me in Florida, I just felt like this was going to be my place to be,” he said.

“He’s aggressive and good in the air. His runs through the penalty box are outstanding. His athleticism,” Gelnovatch said. “And he’s a goal scorer.”

Annor says he plans to visit Ghana to see his family at the end of the school year.

“I talk to my mom every single day. I miss Ghana, it’s a sacrifice. I came here to play, have fun, and succeed,” he said. “I want to be the top goal scorer ever at Virginia, that’s my plan. I came here to break every record.”

“I also know that there are already professional clubs looking at him. We’ll help advise him, and hopefully we have him for a couple seasons,” Coach Gelnovatch said.

Virginia fans will enjoy the show while Annor is still here.

