Proposed apartment complex would house 1,500 UVA students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A developer is looking to make a big change to an area between Stadium Road and Jefferson Park Avenue in Charlottesville.

The proposed twelve-story apartment complex focused on student housing would house 1,500 people.

It would be one of the largest developments in the city’s history.

Although the complex would be a big change, the developer says it’s a key step in creating more housing in the area.

“There’s a large student housing building being proposed with about 550 units and about 1,400 beds,” Rory Stolzenburg with the Charlottesville Planning Commission said.

Stolzenburg says between Stadium Rd. and Jefferson Park Ave. is an ideal location for University of Virginia students.

“If you build student housing dedicated for students, you kind of corral them in, and then they start emptying out those further out houses,” Stolzenburg said, “They don’t want to be that far away either. Then those [houses] become freed up for families who are not students.”

Some families and neighbors are already on the record, worried about this huge new building plan.

The proposed development would not include any affordable housing. Instead, it would pay twice the amount required by Charlottesville to go towards the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, which could be more than $4 million.

Matthew Gilkin with Livable Cville is among those who say they wholeheartedly support the project.

“By adding this much housing at this spot is a part of the many tools needed to help address the homelessness issues in Charlottesville,” Gilkin said, “It would be enough money to pay for the city’s portion of the subsidy needed to make the 501 Cherry Project happen.”

The project will go before City Council for review.

