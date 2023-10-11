Advertise With Us
Organizations team up to help UVA student-athletes mentor kids

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City of Promise is partnering with Cav Futures Foundation to grow lifetime relationships between athletes at the University of Virginia and kids in the community.

Student-athletes are mentoring kids and connecting with them as role models.

“We’re working to make a positive impact on generational poverty through child-centered, dual-generation family, self-sufficiency initiatives,” City of Promise Executive Director Price Thomas said, “We think about under-resourced populations and these kids who might not have the same level of opportunities as others in the community.”

Thomas believes that having the right role models can change lives.

“We find that a lot of students and kids around the area look up to our student-athletes,” CFF Executive Director Lo Davis said, “We look at where we can help student athletes, especially those outside of that 1%, by utilizing their time here in a uniform here in Virginia, to make a difference.”

