Little warmer before Saturday showers

Weekend cold front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system passing by well to the south will only give the region some clouds today. Warmer weather ahead through Friday. Changes arrive Saturday.

An autumn cold front is due into town for the start the weekend. Rain showers developing with even a thunderstorm possible.

Cooling and breezy Sunday.

Below average high temperatures into next week.

Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday night: Clearing and cooling to the low to mid 40s by dawn.

Thursday: A quick rise in temperature to the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny. Light south breeze.

Thursday night: Mainly clear with lows of 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain showers, thunder possible. High of 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday, Monday and next Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

