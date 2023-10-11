How to talk about the war in Israel: Tips from experts following statement from UVA student organization

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A post from a college group, “Students for Justice in Palestine,” at the University of Virginia is now causing a lot of commotion and a call for a discussion on how to talk about sensitive topics, like the war in Israel.

The group said it “unequivocally supports Palestinian liberation and the right of colonized people everywhere to resist the occupation of their land by whatever means deem necessary.”

Now it’s getting big-name responses, including ones from Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Miyares sent out a tweet saying, “You cannot ‘mourn the loss of human life’ and ‘hope for long-lasting peace.’ And also cheer on the murder, rape, and hostage-taking by Hamas, a terrorist organization that exists for the destruction and murder of Jewish people.”

There’s no doubt this war is already a sensitive matter. A UVA professor of religious ethics says everyone in our communities will probably know people who have invested in at least one or maybe both sides. He says the student group was not wrong by saying it stands with Palestine, but the phrasing used around it can be harmful.

“The way they describe the events of Saturday completely elided the fact of all of these civilian casualties,” UVA Professor Charles Mathewes said. “You know, there really weren’t civilian casualties. They were all kind of soldiers or whatever. And I mean that just doing damage to our understanding of reality by trying to find to convince us to live a lie. That struck me as maybe a little too lenient of a blank check for whatever happened. And it seemed like they were authorizing the direct murder of civilians, which is, you know, not just for many, for many nations and international war crime. But I don’t think something that, in a cool hour, they would have actually endorsed.”

Experts on the conflict say we need to keep in mind there is much suffering all around with this war. Professors say we need to focus on the facts.

”It’s difficult to single out who is specifically responsible for the war in general,” Virginia Tech Professor Ariel Ahram said. “But we know that atrocities were committed. We know that Hamas initiated a conflict that didn’t need to happen.”

Representative Tom Gilbert said, “Some students at my alma mater fully endorse the rape, murder and kidnapping of innocent people, which we now know includes the beheading of babies. I implore the University and President Jim Ryan to condemn this vile statement in the strongest possible terms and to take action.”

UVA president Jim Ryan later released a statement of his own, saying there “can be no justification for, and we must condemn, the actions of Hamas and the horrific violence that has taken place against civilians, including children.”

Gilbert later thanked Ryan for that statement and “for the moral clarity he demonstrated.”

“I think the most important thing to keep in mind is that without offering any story of moral equivalence or anything like that, both sides have such suffered torture histories of suffering and death,” Mathewes said. “That it’s very understandable for people to really want to have some recognition of the pain that has happened to their communities.”

Mathewes acknowledges it is all a complex subject for people to navigate right now, especially given how close the areas in the war are to each other in proximity and how many people are being impacted.

