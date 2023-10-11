Goats help Charlottesville Parks & Recreation manage invasive species

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is removing invasive plant species using goats.

“These plants can essentially outcompete our native vegetation,” Urban Forester Steven Gaines said Wednesday, October 11, “They grow faster, they reproduce at a much younger age, and they don’t have any natural predators that are going to keep their populations in check.”

Gaines says the goats eat up the invasive plant species at Fry’s Spring Park and are effective at reaching plants in certain areas.

“We selected those parks to be treated with goats, because they’re either very steep, or there’s flowing water, or a very public presence where we didn’t want to risk heavy machinery,” Gaines said.

The work done at Fry’s Spring Park is all part of Charlottesville’s overall invasive plant management program.

“It’s going to be a multi-step process,” Gaines said, “Once the goats get done eating, we will probably wait until spring and do some chemical control to control and keep some of the invasives [sic] at bay. And then we will be planting native ground covers and trees as fast as we can.”

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.