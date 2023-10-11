Collective bargaining negotiations remain stalled in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools’ collective bargaining talk are on-going after months of negotiation.

“I strongly support collective bargaining, and I hope that we can do this for our employees,” School Board member Judy Le said. “We as a School Board have to represent all of the staff - some very strongly - on collective bargaining and some have indicated to us that they might not. So we have to come to a resolution that represents everyone fairly.”

Le says negotiations with the Albemarle Education Association have been stalled since August.

“At that point, about 70 items of the draft resolution had been agreed to, and there were some items that had been tabled that would be returned to later. They did not return to them, we have not had a chance to negotiate them,” she said.

J.H. Verkerke is a professor for employment and labor law at the University of Virginia.

“It seems as though as I was suggesting, the structure of the bargaining relationship - like how will the union be authorized there - that seems to be a point of contention. This has to do with the author’s authorization cards issue. And then there also seemed to be some content contention, some conflict, about sort of the School Board’s reluctance to be bound at all times by the contract. They want to have some sort of escape hatch from the contract,” the professor said.

Le says the School Board is ready to reach an agreement sooner than later that benefits all employees.

“I can certainly understand that the union has a different starting point on some issues than we do. That’s how negotiations go,” Le said. “Certainly there are going to be contentious items in this draft resolution, and I hope that we can come to agreement.”

NBC29 reached out to the union for its perspective on all of this, but representatives have not responded.

