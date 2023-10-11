Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Collective bargaining negotiations remain stalled in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Public Schools outlines 2023 budget proposal
Albemarle County Public Schools outlines 2023 budget proposal
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools’ collective bargaining talk are on-going after months of negotiation.

“I strongly support collective bargaining, and I hope that we can do this for our employees,” School Board member Judy Le said. “We as a School Board have to represent all of the staff - some very strongly - on collective bargaining and some have indicated to us that they might not. So we have to come to a resolution that represents everyone fairly.”

Le says negotiations with the Albemarle Education Association have been stalled since August.

“At that point, about 70 items of the draft resolution had been agreed to, and there were some items that had been tabled that would be returned to later. They did not return to them, we have not had a chance to negotiate them,” she said.

J.H. Verkerke is a professor for employment and labor law at the University of Virginia.

“It seems as though as I was suggesting, the structure of the bargaining relationship - like how will the union be authorized there - that seems to be a point of contention. This has to do with the author’s authorization cards issue. And then there also seemed to be some content contention, some conflict, about sort of the School Board’s reluctance to be bound at all times by the contract. They want to have some sort of escape hatch from the contract,” the professor said.

Le says the School Board is ready to reach an agreement sooner than later that benefits all employees.

“I can certainly understand that the union has a different starting point on some issues than we do. That’s how negotiations go,” Le said. “Certainly there are going to be contentious items in this draft resolution, and I hope that we can come to agreement.”

NBC29 reached out to the union for its perspective on all of this, but representatives have not responded.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Allen
UVA abduction suspect in custody
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired
Scene outside Fashion Square Mall 9-13-2023
Albemarle man charged in connection with shooting at Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

Jefferson Park Avenue (FILE)
Proposed apartment complex would house 1,500 UVA students
Stanardsville (FILE)
Applications open for interim supervisor seat in Greene County
Goats helping out at a Charlottesville park (FILE)
Goats help Charlottesville Parks & Recreation manage invasive species
(FILE)
Albemarle County Real Estate Tax Relief applications due October 31