Charlottesville’s Violet Crown hosting Wild & Scenic Film Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is coming to Charlottesville’s Violet Crown Wednesday, October 11.

It’s an evening featuring a series of shorts films from across the world that “inspire activism” for the Earth.

It’s also a fundraiser for the Living Earth School, which helps underprivileged children connect with nature.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

