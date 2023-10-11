Charlottesville’s Violet Crown hosting Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is coming to Charlottesville’s Violet Crown Wednesday, October 11.
It’s an evening featuring a series of shorts films from across the world that “inspire activism” for the Earth.
It’s also a fundraiser for the Living Earth School, which helps underprivileged children connect with nature.
The event starts at 7 p.m.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.