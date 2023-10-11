Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Violet Crown hosting Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is coming to Charlottesville’s Violet Crown Wednesday, October 11.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is coming to Charlottesville’s Violet Crown Wednesday, October 11.

It’s an evening featuring a series of shorts films from across the world that “inspire activism” for the Earth.

It’s also a fundraiser for the Living Earth School, which helps underprivileged children connect with nature.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

