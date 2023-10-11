Advertise With Us
Applications open for interim supervisor seat in Greene County

Stanardsville (FILE)
Stanardsville (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is looking for an interim supervisor for the Stanardsville District.

The position includes voting on agenda items, reviewing and approving the budget, and zoning requests.

Applicants need to live in Stanardsville to be eligible.

“The ideal candidate would be somebody who has good knowledge of local government, who has the time and ability to do the constituent services. It’s a very demanding job,” Greene County Administrator Cathy Schafrik said Wednesday, October 11.

Applications need to be submitted online or in-person by 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

