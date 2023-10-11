Advertise With Us
Another rainy start to the weekend

Seasonal and pleasant conditions for now
nc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start, temperatures will warm to seasonal levels today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Skies will gradually partially clear tonight, and temperatures will not be quite as cold. A warming trend will be in place for the late week, before our next chance for rain moves in. The weekend will get off to a unsettled start. Periods of rain will develop Saturday. Conditions will begin to dry by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

